Tamil film ‘Varalaru Mukkiyam’ to stream on Netflix

“We’re done with shrinking quarters…we’re back to positivity. Everything the company is focusing on, whether on content, marketing, lowering prices for the ad supported model, paid sharing..lines us up for a good next year,“ Reed Hastings, co-chief executive officer, Netflix had said during the earnings call. The appreciating dollar is a significant headwind, and the company is expecting revenue of $7.8 billion in the next quarter. The sequential decline was entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies, Hastings had said. “That’s not going to go away. But other than that, all the stars are lining up very well for us."