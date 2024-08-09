Tamil films refrain from pan-India ambitions
Summary
- Tamil film studios make no effort to promote their films in the north despite dubbing them in Hindi and top actors are not available for marketing. Further, the cultural ethos of Tamil films remains strong unlike Telugu movies where actors dress and act much more like Hindi film actors.
Unlike the Telugu film industry that has seen a bunch of hits across the Hindi-speaking belt, Tamil cinema has refrained from pan-India ambitions, as is evident in the underwhelming box office earnings of Kamal Haasan’s latest film Indian 2. Entertainment industry experts say Tamil film studios make no effort to promote their films in the north despite dubbing them in Hindi and top actors are mostly not available for marketing. Further, the cultural ethos of Tamil films remains strong unlike Telugu movies where actors dress and act much more like Hindi film actors.