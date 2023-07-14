Tamil movie 'Maaveeran' releases in theatres, expected to earn ₹3-5 crore on opening day1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- The movie has been made with a budget of ₹35 crores.
Tamil movie Maaveeran, directed by Madonna Ashwin, got released on 14 July in cinema theatres and has become a buzz on social media that has been flooded with comments.
Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and others, the movie is a political satire with a solid screenplay. Especially the comic time is liked by the audience.
'Maaveeran' -- a term used for someone who emerges as a hero of the masses -- has been depicted well by Sivakarthikeyan. Film critics have slammed the storyline, but commended Ashwin for his screenplay, which is making audiences keep glued to their seats.
The movie, made with a budget of ₹35 crores and is expected to have around ₹3-5 crore collection on its first day at Box Office.
With the audience loving the film, who gave 5 stars rating, they have expressed their views on social media too.
"Whoever watches the movie without any expectations your mind will blow out. I don't wanna reveal the story. But the fights and action done by the crew all are outstanding," said Sai Teja who watched it on the first day.
Another viewer, Natraj Raj says, "Maaveeran is a captivating film that combines action, drama, and a powerful narrative. With its engaging plot, powerful performances, stunning visuals, and impactful message, it delivers an emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience. This tale of courage and heroism is a must-watch for anyone seeking inspiration and entertainment."
Narashimaraja Periasamy wrote, " First half is not that great. But the second half will give all emotions. Really like the screenplay. Great voice-over by Vijay Sethupathi. Brilliant screenplay till the last minute of the movie."
Another viewer Venkat Ragavan wrote, "Refreshing Tamil Movie of the year 2023. Just watch this fun ride and you will be overwhelmed with laughter and heroism."
However, it disappointed some too. Shabana J said, "Total waste of my time and money. Upset with the story and most of the scenes are copied from so many movies. Better watch some other film."
