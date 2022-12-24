Tamil remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ to release on 29 December1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Originally, The Great Indian Kitchen stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles in the Malayalam version.
Originally, The Great Indian Kitchen stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles in the Malayalam version.
Tamil film The Great Indian Kitchen, a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film by the same name, will release in cinemas on 29 December. The Tamil film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran and has been directed by R Kannan.