Home / Industry / Media /  Tamil remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ to release on 29 December

Tamil film The Great Indian Kitchen, a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film by the same name, will release in cinemas on 29 December. The Tamil film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran and has been directed by R Kannan.

Incidentally, The Great Indian Kitchen will also be remade in Hindi with Sanya Malhotra playing the lead role. It will be directed by Arati Kadav known for Netflix original Cargo and produced by actor Harman Baweja.

Originally, The Great Indian Kitchen stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles in the Malayalam version. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after initially being rejected by top OTT platforms for its controversial theme.

The Jeo Baby-directed film touches upon the politics around the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and the stigma associated with menstruation. Having made its way to a niche Malayalam service Neestream last January, the film had elicited much praise and stirred considerable debate on the roles defined for women by a patriarchal society.

Known for their entertaining and emotional storylines, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies have provided ample fodder for remakes in different languages over the years. Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 (a remake of a Telugu movie Kshanam), Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba (Telugu film Temper) and Salman Khan’s action romantic comedy Bodyguard (Malayalam film of the same name) are some of the biggest blockbuster remakes in recent years, with profits of 101 crore, 100 crore and 74 crore, respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Film experts said south Indian cinema has perfected the art of making commercially viable mainstream entertainers with drama and emotions, a formula Bollywood is yet to get right. Most south Indian language films, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, know how to appeal to the lowest common denominator without losing the sense of the plot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout