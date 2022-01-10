NEW DELHI: Tamil film star Sivakarthikeyan has announced a new bilingual to be made in Tamil and Telugu, and directed by Anudeep KV, best known for comedy Jathi Ratnalu that was one of the first hits post the first covid wave last year. The film will be backed by veteran Telugu producer Suresh Daggubati.

Having started his career as a mimicry artist, Sivakarthikeyan first appeared in short films including his friend Atlee's Mugapputhagam, Identity, and Kurahl 786. In 2012, he was seen in a supporting role as Dhanush's friend in 3, followed by Ezhil's romantic comedy Manam Kothi Paravai, which opened to mixed reviews but had a decent run at the box office.

He gained further recognition for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, a dual hero coming-of-age comedy, that emerged as a surprise success at the box office, Dhanush's debut production venture Ethir Neechal, written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and director Ponram's comedy Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam alongside Sr Divya.

Other notable films in the past few years include director Durai Senthilkumar’s cop action film, Kaaki Sattai, Remo, directed by debutant Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by R. D. Raja, action-thriller, Velaikkaran, along with with Nayanthara and featuring Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, and Seemaraja, directed by Ponram. The film, featured an ensemble cast including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Simran, Lal, and Soori

In 2019, Sivakarthikeyan appeared in the family drama film Namma Veettu Pillai, besides a superhero film titled Hero.

His next film Doctor that released last October, right after reopening of cinemas proved a huge money-spinner, making over ₹100 crore at the box office and emerging as one of the biggest hits post the second covid wave. In 2022, he is slated to be seen in films like Ayalaan and Don.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.