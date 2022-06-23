Tamil star Vijay announces new film

To be sure, despite the obvious disadvantage of a restricted market, Vijay who saw two of his 11 films flop between 2010 and 2019, has a track record that reads much better than several Bollywood and even Tamil movie heroes. His recent films Sarkar and Mersal had touched the Rs. 250 crore mark worldwide, while Master and Beast helped the theatrical business limp back to recovery post the covid-19 pandemic. And there are specific reasons for the consistent box office run.