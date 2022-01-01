Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi to star in new film with Katrina Kaif

NEW DELHI: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi will star in a thriller called Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for Andhadhun and Badlapur . It is eyeing a Christmas 2022 release.

Referred to by fans and media as "Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, particularly playing the role of the lead character's friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).

Along with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively.

Kaif, who started her career with the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Her highest-grossing films include action thrillers Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Bang Bang! (2014). She last appeared in Rohit Shetty's action film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and is also slated to be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, she is also filming the next instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.

