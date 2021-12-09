NEW DELHI : Fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year, as they have over the last two years, the microblogging site said. Tamil actor Vijay’s tweet unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Beast was the most liked and retweeted tweet in entertainment. Last year too, the actor’s tweet, a selfie with his fans, was the most retweeted tweet in the category.

These insights have been shared based on the number of retweets and likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 to November 15, 2021.

When Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted on resuming shoot for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, it emerged as the most quote tweeted update in entertainment in 2021. Vijay’s action film Master, which was the most tweeted about south Indian movie of 2020, finally released after much delay in 2021 and was the most-tweeted-about movie this year, as far as hashtags go. This was followed by Tamil actor Ajith’s action film Valimai that is scheduled for 2022, Vijay’s Beast, Suriya’s legal drama on caste struggle Jai Bhim that streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Vakeel Saab that had released in cinemas in April.

As far as television shows go, reality series Bigg Boss remained one of the most-talked-about with its finale earlier this year creating ripples along with the OTT version in August. This was followed by Hindi dramas Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Barrister Babu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

As far as male Bollywood actors go, Sonu Sood remained in the news for his humanitarian efforts, emerging as the most tweeted about actor in Hindi cinema this year. He was followed by Akshay Kumar who drove conversation thanks to films like Sooryavanshi and Bellbottom, Salman Khan with hits like Antim-The Final Truth, Shah Rukh Khan who battled a personal crisis with son Aaryan’s arrest and Amitabh Bachchan.

Among female actors, Alia Bhatt topped the list with upcoming films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who also generated buzz.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the most tweeted about Bigg Boss contestant after his untimely death, besides Rubina Dilaik, the winner of the previous season, Shukla’s rumoured love interest Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin.

