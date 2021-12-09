Tamil, Telugu movies dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year

When Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted on resuming shoot for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, it emerged as the most quote tweeted update in entertainment in 2021. Vijay’s action film Master, which was the most tweeted about south Indian movie of 2020, finally released after much delay in 2021 and was the most-tweeted-about movie this year, as far as hashtags go. This was followed by Tamil actor Ajith’s action film Valimai that is scheduled for 2022, Vijay’s Beast, Suriya’s legal drama on caste struggle Jai Bhim that streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Vakeel Saab that had released in cinemas in April.

