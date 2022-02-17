New Delhi: Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Clap will skip the wait to get to theatres even as they resume operations and will premiere directly on SonyLIV. The sports drama has been directed by Prithivi Adithya and stars Aadhi and Aakanksha Singh in lead roles. Media experts said small-scale films like Clap may not find adequate showcasing in theatres in the coming months given the backlog of bigger films.

Like other foreign and local streaming services, SonyLIV has been building on its regional content library with southern language offerings such as Thaen and Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam lately. Clap, originally made in Tamil, has been dubbed in Telugu.

While a few films made a direct debut on digital platforms during the pandemic-induced lockdowns when theatres remained shut over the past two years, the big-ticket theatrical releases began this Diwali with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Hollywood offering Spider-Man: No Way Home also set the cash registers ringing.

Last year, Netflix had premiered Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently. ZEE5 brought Pannu’s sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Abhishek Bachchan’s mystery thriller Bob Biswas while Disney+ Hotstar that had already premiered titles like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, streamed Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar for Christmas. The film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The year 2021 saw OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms witness films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, break out, comprising as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes. Further, north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali is one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films that were much lower than Hindi films to begin with, is only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream. Even small Malayalam films can now demand up to Rs. 20-30 crore, as much as a mid-sized Hindi film.

