Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >'Tandav' controversy: I&B Ministry summons Amazon Prime Video officials
Saif Ali Khan in a still from web series 'Tandav'.

'Tandav' controversy: I&B Ministry summons Amazon Prime Video officials

1 min read . 06:04 AM IST ANI

  • This comes after twoBJP leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments
  • On January 4, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of 'Tandav'

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources said on Sunday.

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources said on Sunday.

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

When asked which part of the series he objects to, Kadam said, "One of the actors has used Lord Shiva's Trishul and Damru in an objectionable manner which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.""Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.

Expressing similar concerns, Manoj Kotak, a BJP leader has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.In the letter, Manoj Kotak wrote, "It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime."On January 4, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of 'Tandav'.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.