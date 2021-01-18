'Tandav' controversy: I&B Ministry summons Amazon Prime Video officials

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship."

