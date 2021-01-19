New Delhi: The team of Amazon Prime Video’s latest original 'Tandav', a political thriller, has agreed to make changes to portions that were found objectionable on the show after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting intervened to look into complaints made since its launch last Friday.

“We have utmost respect for sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the ministry of information and broadcasting for guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series had unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments," director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on behalf of the cast and crew on Tuesday evening, who had also rendered a collective apology from the team on MOnday, in the wake of the controversies.

Amazon Prime Video, the ministry and the series' director did not respond to Mint's queries on the changes that will be made.

Early Monday, an FIR had been lodged in Lucknow against Amazon's India head of original content, Aparna Purohit, director Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki, for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people, according to a PTI report. The case came hours after BJP MP Manoj Kotak said he had written to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities. I&B had summoned Amazon officials, seeking an explanation and the two parties had met virtually on Monday morning.

Tandav is a thriller set in the national capital that depicts a fictional ruling party engulfed in crime and internal politics. It features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and others in lead roles. The FIR in Lucknow also alleges that dialogues of the show can incite caste anger, besides the fact that the character of the country’s Prime Minister (played by Tigmanshu Dhulia) has been shown in poor light and that the intent of the series is to incite religious sentiments of a particular community and create enmity among classes.

To be sure, Tandav is the first web original to officially make changes since OTT content was brought under the ambit of the I&B ministry this November. There are, however, no guidelines on regulation of web content yet. Earlier, the team of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb had changed its title to Laxmii after protests by Hindu groups while Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena- Kargil Girl both ran into trouble with the Indian Air Force. A member of Shiv Sena’s IT cell had also filed a case against Netflix India for globally defaming Hindus through original shows like Leila, Ghoul, Sacred Games and Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act.

