“We have utmost respect for sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the ministry of information and broadcasting for guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series had unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments," director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on behalf of the cast and crew on Tuesday evening, who had also rendered a collective apology from the team on MOnday, in the wake of the controversies.

