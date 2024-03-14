Tata Group mulling to buy Walt Disney’s stake in Tata Play: Report

Tata Group and Walt Disney are in preliminary talks about the possible deal, says the report

Tata Group is mulling to buy Walt Disney Co.’s stake in subscription television broadcaster Tata Play Ltd., said a report by Bloomberg on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney’s significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more," reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Tata may also decide not to pursue a deal, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

