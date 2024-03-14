Tata Group mulling to buy Walt Disney’s stake in Tata Play: Report
Tata Group and Walt Disney are in preliminary talks about the possible deal, says the report
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Group is mulling to buy Walt Disney Co.’s stake in subscription television broadcaster Tata Play Ltd., said a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.
“The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney’s significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more," reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
Tata may also decide not to pursue a deal, it added.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!