Business News/ Industry / Media/  Tata Group mulling to buy Walt Disney’s stake in Tata Play: Report

Tata Group mulling to buy Walt Disney’s stake in Tata Play: Report

Livemint

Tata Group and Walt Disney are in preliminary talks about the possible deal, says the report

Photo: X (formerly twitter)

Tata Group is mulling to buy Walt Disney Co.’s stake in subscription television broadcaster Tata Play Ltd., said a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

“The companies are in preliminary talks about an acquisition of Disney’s significant minority stake, which would value Tata Play at about $1 billion or more," reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Tata may also decide not to pursue a deal, it added.

