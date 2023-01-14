Tata Play adds regional OTT platforms to library

NEW DELHI: Tata Sky that rebranded itself as Tata Play last January to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make three regional streaming platforms available on its service. These include manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus that will make Malayalam and Odia language programming available to viewers.
Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.
“Regional content has been gaining national prominence and one of the factors to its growth has been the rise of content consumption through OTT platforms. We are glad to have partnered with manoramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus to make Malayali and Odia content more mainstream. We’ll continue to add variety content and apps on Tata Play Binge as the year progresses," Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said in a statement.
In an earlier interview, Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play had said that the company has realised that while many people are still watching television, they are also watching OTT content, and that it’s difficult to have different relationships across these many platforms and go around looking for content. "Our new brand identity is in line with the idea that we are no longer just a DTH player but a content distributor across live television and OTT services," he had said.
Terming the new offering as a family product, Nagpal had said the combo packs will allow different members of the same family to watch content of their choice across devices such as mobile phones or large screens when they’re not all watching TV. Prices will vary according to the number of screens, DTH connections and packs subscribed to.
