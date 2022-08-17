NEW DELHI: Tata Sky that rebranded itself as Tata Play this January in order to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make three regional streaming platforms available on its service. These include Namma Flix, a Kannada entertainment platform, Chaupal, a platform dedicated to Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri programming and Planet Marathi, known for Marathi titles.

Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.

“The addition of these three new OTT platforms to Binge’s existing partnership with 13 other platforms will enable a wider audience enjoying stories in their own languages. This will significantly boost content discovery and exploration for Indian consumers," Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said in a statement.

Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said the company was committed to introducing the power of Marathi content to as many viewers as possible. “Our exclusivity and forte lies in power of creating content of varied genres, through web series, films, non-fiction content and much more. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to new users as well as the loyal ones through a new channel. We want to aid discoverability, affordability and accessibility through various mediums and meet our audience in various convenient ways. We are confident we will be able to merge our strength of content with Tata Play’s prowess in distribution to create a robust viewer community," Bardapurkar said in a statement.

Vijayaprakash R - NammaFlix, founder and CEO, said the platform’s content library of retro movies and the latest ones will now be available to Tata Play Binge viewers. “We are also working towards releasing two new movies every month and aspire to launch some web series as well. We believe in increasing our footprint through our partners," he said in a statement.