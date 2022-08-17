Tata Play adds regional platforms to OTT offerings1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:28 AM IST
Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.
Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Tata Sky that rebranded itself as Tata Play this January in order to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make three regional streaming platforms available on its service. These include Namma Flix, a Kannada entertainment platform, Chaupal, a platform dedicated to Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri programming and Planet Marathi, known for Marathi titles.