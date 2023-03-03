Tata Play adds ShortsTV to library

Tata Play adds ShortsTV to library1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.
Tata Sky that rebranded itself as Tata Play last January to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make short entertainment destination, ShortsTV, available to viewers.
Services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay were already available on Tata Play.
“We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all," Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said in a statement.
ShortsTV has more than 300 titles and over 1000 hours of content across genres including award-winning short films, with subtitles in English. The platform, in collaboration with short film production houses, will bring short-format movies featuring star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and others.
In an earlier interview, Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive, Tata Play had said that the company has realised that while many people are still watching television, they are also watching OTT content, and that it’s difficult to have different relationships across these many platforms and go around looking for content. “Our new brand identity is in line with the idea that we are no longer just a DTH player but a content distributor across live television and OTT services," he had said.
Terming the new offering as a family product, Nagpal had said the combo packs will allow different members of the same family to watch content of their choice across devices such as mobile phones or large screens when they’re not all watching TV. Prices will vary according to the number of screens, DTH connections and packs subscribed to.