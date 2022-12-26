NEW DELHI: Tata Sky, that rebranded itself as Tata Play this January to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make Lionsgate Play available on its platform. Lionsgate Play will join the band of 14 plus OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface.

“Every new addition makes Tata Play Binge more dynamic and places it well within the consideration set of the OTT content consumers. With Lionsgate Play, users will have access to a broader range of premium and high-quality content, especially from Hollywood," Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said in a statement.

The Lionsgate Play library consists of Indian originals, along with movies and shows such as John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Angel Has Fallen, Gaslit, Feels Like Home, Knives Out, Tokyo Vice, Jungle Cry, Hiccups & Hookups and others.

Amit Dhanuka, executive vice-president, Lionsgate Play said the OTT space in India is ever-evolving. “We believe it’s the future – this service aids easy access and content discovery in a cluttered industry, helping both brands reach a wider consumer base. With this partnership, we will offer the best of premium content at an affordable price point with an enhanced viewing experience," Dhanuka said in a statement.

This January, Tata Sky had rebranded itself as Tata Play as it looked to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages. The direct-to-home (DTH) platform had added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.