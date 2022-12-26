Tata Play Binge onboards Lionsgate Play

NEW DELHI: Tata Sky, that rebranded itself as Tata Play this January to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages, will now make Lionsgate Play available on its platform. Lionsgate Play will join the band of 14 plus OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface.

