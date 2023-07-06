Tata Play launches Assamese entertainment service for TV viewers2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Direct-to-home provider Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) has announced a new platform service, Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan in partnership with ReelDrama to offer a selection of Assamese content for television viewers. This partnership marks the first collaboration with an OTT platform to deliver content for TV audiences thereby paving the way for OTT partners to explore the world of linear TV viewing, the company said in a statement.
