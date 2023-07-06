Direct-to-home provider Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) has announced a new platform service, Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan in partnership with ReelDrama to offer a selection of Assamese content for television viewers. This partnership marks the first collaboration with an OTT platform to deliver content for TV audiences thereby paving the way for OTT partners to explore the world of linear TV viewing, the company said in a statement.

Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is a platform for Assamese entertainment on television which will offer latest Assamese movies, original shows, specials like mobile theatres, songs, masterclasses on acting and music along with devotional content. The content will feature Assamese actors like Jotin Bora, Ravi Sharma, Urmila Mahanta, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Kenny Basumatary, and others across genres and titles like Ratnakar, Calendar, Local Kung Fu, Local Utpaat, Bornodi Bhotiai, Goru, Fisaa, Andolito Akax, Kolorob, Neul, Mitryonjoy and Ou. Besides, the service will also showcase original shows for the first time on Indian television.

“Tata Play has had a long-standing association with ReelDrama through Binge and we are delighted to explore and strengthen this partnership further. Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan will be showcasing Assam’s best content treasures to the TV audiences thereby paving away for and taking Assamese entertainment to a wider set of audience to relish and enjoy," Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said in a statement.

Subscribers can view Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan for Rs. 45 per month. This service will be available without any ad breaks. Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is a part of Tata Play’s range of 40 plus entertainment and infotainment value-added services.

“We are excited to be the content partner for Tataplay Asomiya Monoronjan. The objective of ReelDrama is to provide an alternative platform for Assamese filmmakers to showcase their craft to a larger section of Assamese- speaking viewers. The association with Tata Play will aid our effort to reach out to a wider audience, not only in Assam but also in the entire country, thereby bringing content from the Assamese entertainment industry to mainstream cinema," ReelDrama director, Kuheli Dasgupta said in a statement.