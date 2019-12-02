NEW DELHI : Tamil is not just a language but a way of life, said Tata Tea in its new regional campaign for its premium brand Chakra Gold. Focused on the Tamil Nadu market, the advertising campaign highlights how Tamilians are proud of their culture which includes rich literary legacy, with Tamil being the longest surviving language, and most importantly their contribution across art, science and the corporate world.

Conceptualized by advertising agency Mullen Lintas, shows people having a traditional Tamil meal at a function where the server, who is placing the banana is directed by his supervisor to put it the ‘right way’ .

More such life illustrations follow, all showcasing the Tamil penchant for doing every little thing in a certain methodical way. The film ends with the process of making a good cup of tea using the Tata Tea Chakra Gold as the tea for Tamil people.

“Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its new campaign is about evoking regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold made from a rigorous process enables consumers to make the perfect cup of tea," said Puneet Das, vice-president-India, Tata Global Beverages.

Launched in 1985 as Chakra Premium Dust Tea, the brand was renamed Chakra Gold in 1989. With a heritage of over 30 years, the brand has built strong equity in the markets of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The campaign is being promoted across television, digital and social media platforms.

Highlighting the insight behind this campaign, chief creative officers at Mullen Lintas, Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque in a joint statement said “Regional insight and truth of inherent everyday behaviour that evokes pride and empathy as a reason to consume Tata Tea Chakra Gold. It positions the brand as a ‘go to’ tea by keeping the consumer at the center using the analogy of the process followed for making it. Simply told through the voice and visual grammar that is native to Tamil Nadu."