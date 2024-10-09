Who are the world’s richest female musicians? As Taylor Swift surpasses Rihanna, we take a look…

Touring singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician in the world, as per a Forbes analysis.

According to Forbes, Swift's estimated net worth has touched $1.6 billion. The publication noted that she gained billionaire status "primarily based on songs and performances." Swift is also listed just behind Jay-Z on the Forbes richest musicians list.

Also Read | Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna to become richest female musician in the world

The singer's immensely successful catalogue and ongoing Eras Tour contributed heavily to her fortunes. Some estimates put earnings from the concerts to a cumulative $4.1 billion, it added.

“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalogue worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” Forbes stated in its rankings.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s X resumes operations in Brazil after compliance with Court orders

So, who else is on the 'Rich List'? Singer and businesswoman Rihanna, who owns the Fenty Beauty and Savage X brands is second in line among richest female musicians, worth an estimated $1.4 billion. But her riches can largely be credited to the successful brands rather than her music catalogue, Forbes noted.

The third richest is pop icon Madonna. With over $1.6 billion in gross earnings from her global concert tours, she is just behind billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of $850 million (as of May 2024).

Fourth is singer Beyoncé is worth an estimated $760 million (May 2024). Her earning can largely be traced back to the Renaissance World Tour that made her $100 million richer compared to 2023, Forbes added.

Also Read | Clues to the future of AI? Deutsche Bank lists THESE five themes to watch