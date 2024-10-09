Who are the world’s richest female musicians? As Taylor Swift surpasses Rihanna, we take a look…

Touring singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician in the world, as per a Forbes analysis.
According to Forbes, Swift's estimated net worth has touched $1.6 billion. The publication noted that she gained billionaire status "primarily based on songs and performances." Swift is also listed just behind Jay-Z on the Forbes richest musicians list.
The singer's immensely successful catalogue and ongoing Eras Tour contributed heavily to her fortunes. Some estimates put earnings from the concerts to a cumulative $4.1 billion, it added.
“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalogue worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” Forbes stated in its rankings.
