Who are the world's richest female musicians? From businesswomen and singers such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé to vocal icons Celine Dion, Barbara Streisand and Dolly Parton, and pop star Katy Perry. We take a look...

Touring singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician in the world, as per a Forbes analysis.

According to Forbes, Swift's estimated net worth has touched $1.6 billion. The publication noted that she gained billionaire status "primarily based on songs and performances." Swift is also listed just behind Jay-Z on the Forbes richest musicians list.

The singer's immensely successful catalogue and ongoing Eras Tour contributed heavily to her fortunes. Some estimates put earnings from the concerts to a cumulative $4.1 billion, it added.

“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalogue worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate," Forbes stated in its rankings.

So, who else is on the 'Rich List'? Singer and businesswoman Rihanna, who owns the Fenty Beauty and Savage X brands is second in line among richest female musicians, worth an estimated $1.4 billion. But her riches can largely be credited to the successful brands rather than her music catalogue, Forbes noted.

The third richest is pop icon Madonna. With over $1.6 billion in gross earnings from her global concert tours, she is just behind billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of $850 million (as of May 2024).

Fourth is singer Beyoncé is worth an estimated $760 million (May 2024). Her earning can largely be traced back to the Renaissance World Tour that made her $100 million richer compared to 2023, Forbes added.

Making up the top five is Celine Dion, popular worldwide for her iconic OST in the 1992 Titatic movie. The Canadian singer is worth an estimated $550 million, mostly drawn from her successful Las Vegas concert residencies, Forbes said.

Emmy-Grammy-Tony winner singer-actress Barbra Streisand is next on the list, with an estimated net worth of $460 million.

She is followed by another icon, Dolly Parton, who is worth $450 million. Parton's wealth is mostly drawn from her stake in the Tennessee family theme park Dollywood, while her music catalogue is valued at $150 million, it added.

Forbes also noted that Katy Perry is worth $350 million, after selling her music catalogue for $225 million in 2023. She also earned $25 million per season as judge on American Idol.