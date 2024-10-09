Touring singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician in the world, as per a Forbes analysis.
According to Forbes, Swift's estimated net worth has touched $1.6 billion. The publication noted that she gained billionaire status "primarily based on songs and performances." Swift is also listed just behind Jay-Z on the Forbes richest musicians list.
The singer's immensely successful catalogue and ongoing Eras Tour contributed heavily to her fortunes. Some estimates put earnings from the concerts to a cumulative $4.1 billion, it added.
“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalogue worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate," Forbes stated in its rankings.
So, who else is on the 'Rich List'?
- Singer and businesswoman Rihanna, who owns the Fenty Beauty and Savage X brands is second in line among richest female musicians, worth an estimated $1.4 billion. But her riches can largely be credited to the successful brands rather than her music catalogue, Forbes noted.
- The third richest is pop icon Madonna. With over $1.6 billion in gross earnings from her global concert tours, she is just behind billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of $850 million (as of May 2024).
- Fourth is singer Beyoncé is worth an estimated $760 million (May 2024). Her earning can largely be traced back to the Renaissance World Tour that made her $100 million richer compared to 2023, Forbes added.
- Making up the top five is Celine Dion, popular worldwide for her iconic OST in the 1992 Titatic movie. The Canadian singer is worth an estimated $550 million, mostly drawn from her successful Las Vegas concert residencies, Forbes said.
- Emmy-Grammy-Tony winner singer-actress Barbra Streisand is next on the list, with an estimated net worth of $460 million.
- She is followed by another icon, Dolly Parton, who is worth $450 million. Parton's wealth is mostly drawn from her stake in the Tennessee family theme park Dollywood, while her music catalogue is valued at $150 million, it added.
- Forbes also noted that Katy Perry is worth $350 million, after selling her music catalogue for $225 million in 2023. She also earned $25 million per season as judge on American Idol.