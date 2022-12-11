Taylor Swift tickets: How many might be left?
Fans look for answers after demand overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s website
When historic demand for presale tickets to Taylor Swift‘s next tour overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s system last month, many empty-handed fans hoped they would get another crack at tickets during a sale to the general public.
Then, a day before those tickets were to be offered, Ticketmaster called the sale off, citing an insufficient number of tickets to meet demand.
To those who didn’t get tickets, Ms. Swift said she hopes to provide more opportunities to get together with fans. “Thank you for wanting to be there," she said. “You have no idea how much that means."
But fans wonder exactly what Ms. Swift meant. Will more tickets go on sale? Will she add more concerts?
While fans are waiting for answers about when, if and how remaining tickets could become available, The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from Ticketmaster and people close to Ms. Swift’s tour and estimated that about 6% of the seats might still be available.
Ticketmaster opened the presale to all verified fans at the same time in each market for Ms. Swift’s 52 U.S. tour dates. There was less congestion on the site for her 2018 tour—the first time she used the Verified Fan system—in part because Ticketmaster staggered fans’ access to tickets over several time slots and days.
Fans complained last month about waiting for hours in long virtual queues, being kicked out of the system and receiving error messages.
Despite the glitches, more than 2.4 million tickets were sold during the presales. Ticketmaster said it sold more than two million tickets for the Verified Fan presale, the most tickets it ever sold for an artist in a single day. Additional tickets were sold the following day, with similar problems, to Capital One cardholders.
Some of those tickets are listed for resale on sites such as StubHub but at much higher prices than they were sold for originally. The Journal’s calculations estimate available seats on the primary ticket market and don’t reflect seats or prices listed on the secondary market.
The Journal estimates there are 163,600 tickets left across 52 dates—or a little over 3,000 tickets on average per show. That amount, which doesn’t include tickets held back by the promoter or artist team, is about 6% of the total.
Even without adding dates, Ms. Swift stands to shatter records, including her own. During her last time out on the road in 2018, the Reputation Stadium Tour notched the highest grossing in the U.S. at $266.1 million, according to Billboard Boxscore. That tour sold 2,068,399 tickets, at an average price of $128.65.
Ms. Swift’s Eras Tour domestic shows are expected to gross $550 million, according to people close to the tour. Divided by the number of seats available, that comes out to an average of $214.54 a ticket.
