Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video on a night full of surprises. “This is unbelievable! It means so much to me," the American singer said in her acceptance speech.

The show, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was Swift's from nearly the beginning. The night's first presenters were none other than NSYNC, who reunited to hand the Best Pop Video award to Swift, PTI reported.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift. Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar's shows. "You're pop personified," she told the group.

Later, the night's top nominee returned to the stage to pick up the Song of the Year trophy for "Anti-Hero" and also the Best Direction award.

Taylor Swift took home nine of the 11 awards she was up for, including Artist of the Year in a category made up entirely of women nominees for the first time in VMA history, according to PTI reports.

She said, "Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my munchkins." “I ain't nothing like you. I'm on a whole other level," she raps.

The VMAs centered on music's global power. K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian superstar Anitta premiered their new collaboration, the glossy retro-pop of "Back for More."

Another K-pop group, Stray Kids, brought "S-Class" to the stage, regional Mexicana star Peso Pluma performed "Lady Gaga" and reggaeton era Karol G delivered "Oki Doki" and "Ta OK (remix)."

Comedian Tiffany Haddish presented the award for "Best Afrobeats" in the category's inaugural year, given to Rema and Selena Gomez for their massive hit “Calm Down."

"Africa in the house!" Rema started his acceptance speech. “Shout out to Fela (Kuti) who started Afrobeats in the first place…and I want to give a big shout out to the next generation of Afrobeats", as per PTI reports.

Near the end of the show, the MTV Video Music Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded finale performance. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five started with "The Message," which led to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's "The Show." Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and DMC of Run-DMC closed it out — an energetic celebration of a multigenerational culture.

