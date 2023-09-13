Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2023 MTV VMAs with 'Anti-Hero' music video2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Taylor Swift wins top prize at MTV VMAs for 'Anti-Hero' music video. Surprises and performances highlight the night.
Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video on a night full of surprises. “This is unbelievable! It means so much to me," the American singer said in her acceptance speech.
