“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20." Swift continued. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."

The Taylor's Version albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's sale of her early catalog, represent Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used — a fitting ethos for “Speak Now," a record built exclusively of her own voice.

Elizabeth Scala teaches a course on Taylor Swift's songbook at the University of Texas at Austin as an introduction to literary studies and research methods.

“I think ‘Speak Now’ is still in the vein of ‘I don’t have enough life experience at my ripe age of 18 to give you a fully autobiographical anything, but I’m going to use what I read and what I know from other people,’". According to AP, Scala says of the songs’ lyrical content, which still manage to “make really beautiful, coherent things out of the messiness and inaccuracy of our memories."

A common pastime among Swift fans is to unearth the identities of her songs' subjects. But, to Scala, “the most boring way to think about Taylor Swift is in terms of her biography."

At a recent stop of her Eras Tour in Minneapolis, Swift seemed to agree, playing “Dear John" live for the first time in 11 years after delivering this introduction,

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together. So what I’m trying to tell you is, I’m not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

