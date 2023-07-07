comScore
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' re-released. Swifties stay up past bedtime painting the town Purple in celebration.
American singer Taylor Swift re-released her 2010 album Speak Now on 7 July 2023, Friday.  The re-recorded “Taylor’s Version" of the singer's third studio album has been a hit with her fans- Swifties. 

Taylor Swift's 22-track album dropped at midnight and featured Swifties' favorites like “Ours" and “Enchanted." Numerous people all over the world stayed past their bedtime to celebrate the release in unique ways.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours," Swift wrote in an emotional social media post. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20." Taylor Swift tweeted from her official Twitter handle. 

This re-recorded and released album includes songs "from the vault," including "Castles Crumbling," featuring Paramore's frontwoman, Hayley Williams, and "Electric Touch," featuring Fall Out Boy. The other three previously unreleased tracks written during that time include “When Emma Falls In Love," “I Can See You," “Foolish One" and “Timeless."

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," the Grammy-winning artist added. “For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."

Swifties were seen going emotional and nostalgic over the re-release of the award winning album. Some celebrated with themed cakes, while others dubbed the holiday “Christmas In July!"

Swifties painted the blue bird microblogging platform Purple in celebrating of their favourite singer Taylor Swift.

Several were crying in emotion for the re-released album. Some also faced the mock and sarcasm of the keyboard warriors. Several netizens commented that Swifties will "never grow up," when listening to these songs.

In a hometown Eras Tour show in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift announced the long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Upon the announcement, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift's re-released album saw the biggest update in lyircs from "Better Than Revenge," which was completely changed on this version of the track. Instead of the lyric that one could argue was "slut-shaming, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa," Swift updated the lines to, “She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / He was a moth / To the flame she was holding the matches, whoa."

Take a look at some of the reactions by Swifties below

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)", the “Enchanted" singer wrote in a Twitter post, hinting at the date in the “Speak Now" lyrics of “Last Kiss" – which many Swifties believe to be the date when she visited her then-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20." Swift continued. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."

The Taylor's Version albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's sale of her early catalog, represent Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used — a fitting ethos for “Speak Now," a record built exclusively of her own voice.

Elizabeth Scala teaches a course on Taylor Swift's songbook at the University of Texas at Austin as an introduction to literary studies and research methods.

“I think ‘Speak Now’ is still in the vein of ‘I don’t have enough life experience at my ripe age of 18 to give you a fully autobiographical anything, but I’m going to use what I read and what I know from other people,’". According to AP, Scala says of the songs’ lyrical content, which still manage to “make really beautiful, coherent things out of the messiness and inaccuracy of our memories."

A common pastime among Swift fans is to unearth the identities of her songs' subjects. But, to Scala, “the most boring way to think about Taylor Swift is in terms of her biography."

At a recent stop of her Eras Tour in Minneapolis, Swift seemed to agree, playing “Dear John" live for the first time in 11 years after delivering this introduction,

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together. So what I’m trying to tell you is, I’m not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

