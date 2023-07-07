Taylor Swift's ‘Speak Now’ re-released. Swifties stay up past bedtime painting the town Purple in celebration. See here4 min read 07 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Taylor Swift re-released her 2010 album Speak Now, titled 'Taylor's Version,' which has been a hit with fans. Swifties celebrated the release in various ways, expressing nostalgia and appreciation for the artist.
American singer Taylor Swift re-released her 2010 album Speak Now on 7 July 2023, Friday. The re-recorded “Taylor’s Version" of the singer's third studio album has been a hit with her fans- Swifties.
This re-recorded and released album includes songs "from the vault," including "Castles Crumbling," featuring Paramore's frontwoman, Hayley Williams, and "Electric Touch," featuring Fall Out Boy. The other three previously unreleased tracks written during that time include “When Emma Falls In Love," “I Can See You," “Foolish One" and “Timeless."
“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," the Grammy-winning artist added. “For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."
Swifties were seen going emotional and nostalgic over the re-release of the award winning album. Some celebrated with themed cakes, while others dubbed the holiday “Christmas In July!"
Swifties painted the blue bird microblogging platform Purple in celebrating of their favourite singer Taylor Swift.
Several were crying in emotion for the re-released album. Some also faced the mock and sarcasm of the keyboard warriors. Several netizens commented that Swifties will "never grow up," when listening to these songs.
In a hometown Eras Tour show in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift announced the long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
Upon the announcement, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift's re-released album saw the biggest update in lyircs from "Better Than Revenge," which was completely changed on this version of the track. Instead of the lyric that one could argue was "slut-shaming, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa," Swift updated the lines to, “She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / He was a moth / To the flame she was holding the matches, whoa."
Take a look at some of the reactions by Swifties below