Tech creator company Animeta announces strategic hires

Singapore-based creator tech company Animeta, launched by former Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta has announced several strategic hires.
The new appointees include Vipasha Joshi as chief operating officer, Krishna Desai, as chief product officer and Biswamitra Ray who will look after branded content and creator projects. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Devdatta Potnis as chief executive officer, who was previously with Cosmos Maya and Viacom.
Joshi will lead creator growth and content strategy at Animeta across all major verticals, languages and regions. Her experience includes eight years as head of diversity at Google India, and stints at Dentsu and Jellysmack, where she developed the creator program in APAC and grew creator revenue across multiple platforms.
“Animeta offers holistic, all-encompassing, sustainable growth for our creator partners, and I am happy to make a meaningful difference in the creators’ lives," Joshi said in a statement.
On the product side, chief product officer and data scientist Krishna Desai will oversee the development of Animeta’s AI-powered platform to provide data and business intelligence to drive the company’s operations. A media expert with over 22 years of experience in the television and media industries, Desai has built data-driven plans for multinationals, including WPP and WarnerMedia, where he held the position of network head.
“I am excited to build an AI-powered tech product that has the potential to change the lives of millions of social content creators across the world and bring about a paradigm shift in the industry“, Desai said in a statement.
Ray will serve as senior vice-president of branded content and creator projects, focusing on creator growth and partnerships. He previously spent eight years at Meta, where he led creator strategy for Facebook and Instagram in India and managed the platforms’ relationships with the country’s creators.