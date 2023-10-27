Kangana Ranaut-starrer film ‘Tejas’ released in theaters today i.e. on 27 October. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film is set to earn ₹50 lakhs on its opening day.

As the film hit the screens, audience has given the film mixed reviews. Some have praised Kangana for her brilliant performance and called it a film of emotion and action while some called it an epic letdown. Some even criticised the VFX and screenplay of the film One user wrote, “Honestly apart from being a fan of Kangana Tejas is brilliant movie to watch for the real action of our Fighter plane. Kangana is awesome as Tejas Gill and last scene of Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration and the chanting of Jai Shri Ram."

One user on X said, “KanganaRanaut is here to win your hearts and touch the chord of patriotism in you! #Tejas is a thrilling experience and has an amazing performance by #KanganaRanaut."

Another user said that the film needs a standing ovation, “My #TejasReview : STANDING OVATION Jai Shree Ram I have teary eyes right now even after 1 hr of d movie #tejas Would like to thank @RSVPMovies for making this after URI & @sarveshmewara1 U r a GEM v just discovered! @KanganaTeam Hats off to you"

Another user said that the film showcases indomitable spirit of woman air force pilot.