Kangana Ranaut-starrer film ‘Tejas’ released in theaters today i.e. on 27 October. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film is set to earn ₹50 lakhs on its opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the film hit the screens, audience has given the film mixed reviews. Some have praised Kangana for her brilliant performance and called it a film of emotion and action while some called it an epic letdown. Some even criticised the VFX and screenplay of the film

One user wrote, “Honestly apart from being a fan of Kangana Tejas is brilliant movie to watch for the real action of our Fighter plane. Kangana is awesome as Tejas Gill and last scene of Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration and the chanting of Jai Shri Ram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user on X said, “KanganaRanaut is here to win your hearts and touch the chord of patriotism in you! #Tejas is a thrilling experience and has an amazing performance by #KanganaRanaut."

Another user said that the film needs a standing ovation, “My #TejasReview : STANDING OVATION Jai Shree Ram I have teary eyes right now even after 1 hr of d movie #tejas Would like to thank @RSVPMovies for making this after URI & @sarveshmewara1 U r a GEM v just discovered! @KanganaTeam Hats off to you"

Another user said that the film showcases indomitable spirit of woman air force pilot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Watched first day first show of First ever Aerial action movie Tejas, Director did brilliant job, The BGM, VFX everything is good & Kangana played the character like a real airforce officer, definitely NA is coming"

Some film critic called the film an epic letdown. In a post on X, Nishit Shaw said, “Screenwriting, Dialogues, Performances: Everything is LACKLUSTRE. Flawed VFX, below par execution & illogical scenes steal all merits. #KanganaRanaut & team fall prey to weak writing & confusing narration. NOT RECOMMENDED"

Criticizing the film, one user called it one of the best comedy film you have ever seen and said Gunjan Saxena was way better than this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another said, “I watched the #Tejas movie today. I don't know why Kangana made this movie. The VFX is too bad, and the screenplay ain't tight. It's a total toucher. No comic timing matched. I'd say, avoid this movie, it's a complete toucher."

Giving the film only 1.5 stars, one user called the film unbearable and wrote, “#Tejas is a waste of time and money. Screenplay, Dialogues, Performances, Everything is looking cheap. Poor VFX, below par execution & illogical scenes steal all merits. Another Big disappointment by @Kangana. SKIP IT."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!