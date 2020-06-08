Telangana to allow film/TV shootings, promotes class X students

Telangana on Monday allowed for the resumption of the TV and film shootings in the state after chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao gave his nod to the decision.

The state has also decide to promote the class X students after it was decided that it was not possible to conduct the examination given the current situation.

The students will promoted by giving them grades based on their internal assessment scores.

The shootings though can only happen with limited staff on site and must be within the guidelines issued by the state. The CM also allowed the post production work of the industry to resume.

Even though the TV and film shootings are set to begin in the state, the CM has not allowed for the opening of cinema halls and movie theatres.

The decision was arrived at after state's Cinematogrpahy minister T. Srinivas Yadav had met some of the leading personalities from the state and garnering assurances that the guidelines will be followed.





