OTTs struggle in telco partnerships despite revenue, reach2 min read 01 May 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Increasingly, telcos are becoming resellers instead of using OTT bundles as acquisition tools
NEW DELHI : Telecom partnerships, which generate 50-70% of overall revenues of OTT platforms, have failed to live up to expectations amid subscription pressure. As a result, many services have adopted revenue sharing models, particularly for smaller platforms that struggle to attract viewership. Payments are currently based on the number of views a specific content receives.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×