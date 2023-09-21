Trai issues pre-consultation paper on inputs for National Broadcasting Policy

Trai issues pre-consultation paper on inputs for National Broadcasting Policy1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued a pre-consultation paper on inputs for formulation of a ‘National Broadcasting Policy.’ This July, the ministry of information and broadcasting had requested the regulatory authority to give its considered inputs under the TRAI Act, 1997, for formulation of the policy.