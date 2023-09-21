Hello User
Trai issues pre-consultation paper on inputs for National Broadcasting Policy

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:51 PM IST Lata Jha

This July, the ministry of information and broadcasting had requested the regulatory authority to give its considered inputs under the TRAI Act, 1997 for formulation of the same.

A National Broadcasting Policy stipulating the vision, mission, strategies and the action points could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country. (File Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued a pre-consultation paper on inputs for formulation of a ‘National Broadcasting Policy.’ This July, the ministry of information and broadcasting had requested the regulatory authority to give its considered inputs under the TRAI Act, 1997, for formulation of the policy.

In its letter, the ministry said that the broadcast policy needs to identify the vision of a functional, vibrant and resilient broadcasting sector which can project India’s diverse culture and rich heritage and help the country’s transition to a digital and empowered economy. “In the light of the potentialities and intersection with national goals, a National Broadcasting Policy stipulating the vision, mission, strategies and the action points could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies," a statement from Trai said.

Hence, a pre-consultation is being done with all stakeholders to elicit the issues which are required to be considered for formulation of such a policy, Trai has said. Written comments from stakeholders have been invited by 10 October.

Last month, Trai had released a consultation paper on issues faced by the broadcasting sector, seeking responses to 32 questions, ranging from tariff, interconnection, and quality of service to financial disincentives.

The authority had sought response on whether the network capacity fee (NCF) of 130 should be reviewed and if distribution platform owners (DPOs) should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets or plans within the same location.

Trai also sought views on whether it should revise the current provision that NCF for second TV connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40% of declared NCF per additional TV, and in case of such homes, whether the pay television channels for each additional TV connection be also made available at a discounted price.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
