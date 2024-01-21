Television advertisement volumes in 2023 see 4% drop over 2022

New Delhi: Overall television advertising volumes, which have seen a significant 22% rebound in 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, have actually seen a dip from the 2022 year by 4%, as per a recent report by TAM Media's AdEx division. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This drop can be attributed to a wider distribution of advertisement expenditure across more channels, indicating a more competitive landscape.

The growth in advertising wasn't uniform throughout the year, with a 5% jump in the second quarter over the first, followed by a more modest 2% increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third, suggesting a gradual upward trajectory, with brands finding their footing and increasing their advertising spend as the year progressed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, May 2023 emerged as the month with the highest share of advertising volume (9%), highlighting the potential impact of seasonal factors and key events.

The company said its figures are based on secondages for television which takes into account commercial ads only, excluding promos and social advertisements.

The food and beverages category reigned with a 22% share of advertisement volumes, followed closely by the personal care and hygiene sector with an 18% share. This aligns with consumer priorities and spending patterns during the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brand loyalty also played a significant role, with 5 out of the top 10 advertisers hailing from Reckitt Benckiser (India) and 3 from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). This indicates the success of these companies in capturing consumer attention and building brand awareness through television advertising.

Furthermore, the report highlights the growing presence of niche brands. Compared to 2022, the number of exclusive advertisers on television increased by over 4,300. This suggests a diversifying market with new players entering the fray and leveraging television's reach to connect with their target audience.

Traditional television genres continue to dominate, with the top 5 genres accounting for more than 90% of advertising volume share throughout 2022-23. This underscores the enduring appeal of popular channels and formats for advertisers seeking mass reach and engagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regional channels also emerged as a strong force, commanding a significant share of advertising volumes. This indicates the growing importance of catering to local audiences and their preferences, recognizing the cultural nuances and language barriers that exist across the country.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!