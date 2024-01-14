Television banks on Ayodhya news to keep viewers glued
Summary
- The Ram temple pran pratishtha is being seen as a tentpole event that could lead to a near fivefold jump in viewership compared to a regular day
The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January promises to set off a year of big gains for television news channels, many of which have been running exhaustive coverage leading up to the inauguration, and even plan to set up studios in the ancient town for the historic day.