Television banks on Ayodhya news to keep viewers glued

The company’s Hindi news channel News18 India has been running a daily bulletin for the past few weeks under the umbrella branding of ‘Shree Ram Parv’, bringing updates on different aspects of the preparation, and the status of the construction of the temple itself, Singh said. News18 India, which broadcast a ground report from the banks of the Sarayu river outlining the journey of the Ram mandir movement, also has several special programmes planned, including some features on stories around Lord Ram in Ayodhya and on how the city is transforming as the temple rises. Apart from the coverage of the actual inauguration, a kavi sammelan, or assembly of poets, is also in the works.