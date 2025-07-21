Beyond TRPs: Govt's ratings reform may transform OTT audience measurement
The ministry of information and broadcasting's proposal to amend television rating guidelines may, in time, enhance the transparency and credibility of viewership data for OTT platforms too, fostering competition and innovation while offering targeted advertising solutions based on user insights.
The government's recent proposal to amend the norms for television ratings system in India, currently monopolized by Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc), encouraging big tech and other private entities to set up their own rating agencies could spark competition and help create more credible cross-platform audience measurement systems, experts said.