The return of old television shows in revamped avatars highlights the advantages of built-in recall and emotional connection, but also the challenges new intellectual properties (IPs) face on linear television. JioStar has brought back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, while Sri Adhikari Brothers has revived properties such as Suraag and Damini for Prasar Bharati.
Entertainment industry experts say revivals may involve higher production costs as quality standards and technology requirements evolve. But they also reflect confidence in the long-term value of proven content brands. A legacy show starts with audience equity that does not guarantee success but reduces uncertainty, making it a useful strategy in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.