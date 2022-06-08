Telugu actor Ram Pothineni announces new film

Pothineni first appeared in Tamil language short film Adayaalam (2002) where he played an 18-year old drug addict, after which he made his theatrical debut in 2006 with Devadasu. He then appeared in Ready alongside Genelia D’Souza directed by Srinu Vaitla which was a commercial success. In 2009, he had two releases, Maska and Ganesh: Just Ganesh, and only one release Rama Rama Krishna Krishna in 2010 produced by Dil Raju and directed by Srivaas.

