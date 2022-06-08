Telugu actor Ram Pothineni announces new film

Pothineni who primarily works in Telugu films, made his acting debut with Devadasu (2006). Since then, he has appeared in successful films such as Ready, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame, iSmart Shankar, and Red
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Actor Ram Pothineni has announced his next film with producer Boyapati Sreenu tentatively titled Boyapati Rapo.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Actor Ram Pothineni has announced his next film with producer Boyapati Sreenu tentatively titled Boyapati Rapo.
Pothineni who primarily works in Telugu films, made his acting debut with Devadasu (2006). Since then, he has appeared in successful films such as Ready (2008), Kandireega (2011), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018), iSmart Shankar (2019), and Red (2021).
Pothineni who primarily works in Telugu films, made his acting debut with Devadasu (2006). Since then, he has appeared in successful films such as Ready (2008), Kandireega (2011), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018), iSmart Shankar (2019), and Red (2021).
Pothineni first appeared in Tamil language short film Adayaalam (2002) where he played an 18-year old drug addict, after which he made his theatrical debut in 2006 with Devadasu. He then appeared in Ready alongside Genelia D’Souza directed by Srinu Vaitla which was a commercial success. In 2009, he had two releases, Maska and Ganesh: Just Ganesh, and only one release Rama Rama Krishna Krishna in 2010 produced by Dil Raju and directed by Srivaas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pothineni later starred in Endukante... Premanta! (2012) alongside Tamannaah, directed by Karunakaran and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. In 2013, he appeared in Ongole Githa with Kriti Kharbanda directed by Bhaskar and produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad. In the same year, he co-starred alongside Venkatesh in the action comedy Masala, the remake of the Hindi film Bol Bachchan, directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and jointly produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and D. Suresh Babu.
In 2015, he starred in two films, Pandaga Chesko and Shivam. While the former directed by Gopichand Malineni, was a commercial success, the latter failed to set the cash registers ringing. In 2016, he had two releases, both produced by his own production house Sri Sravanthi Movies, Nenu Sailaja which was a commercial success and Santosh Srinivas-directed Hyper which was an average performer at the box office.
In 2018, he starred in the romantic comedy Hello Guru Prema Kosame directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and then collaborated with director Puri Jagannadh for the action thriller iSmart Shankar.