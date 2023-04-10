Telugu actor Ravi Teja to release multilingual film

Both Telugu and Tamil film industries outdid Bollywood in 2021, partly because big ticket Hindi films started releasing only by November as theatres were closed because of the pandemic. According to trade experts, Telugu cinema led the pecking order with box office collections of ₹1,200 crore in 2021, followed by the Tamil film industry at ₹800 crore and Hindi at ₹700 crore. Ticketing site BookMyShow stated that Telugu and Tamil movies, together, accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on the platform that year. In a normal year, Hindi films usually generate 60% of the box office collections.