Baahubali effect: Telugu films eye grand visual effects for pan-India impact
SummaryTelugu filmmakers are focusing on pan-India projects, increasing production timelines and budgets. This results in fewer annual releases from top stars, impacting box-office collections and hurting theatre owners.
Telugu film stars and makers are increasingly looking to dub their projects in multiple languages to cultivate a wider audience base, and boosting investments in visual effects and production value. The entire process, while enhancing the grandeur of the final product, is delaying the theatrical release of movies. The trend that started with S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali has encouraged actors to replicate the film's success by going pan-India.