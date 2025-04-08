Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for nearly a decade, she spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, given the challenges of covering entertainment news in a country that often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in India and beyond are really into movies. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.