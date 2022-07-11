Telugu film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ to stream on Netflix

To be sure, a bunch of films including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Vijay’s Beast and Telugu film Acharya have opted for quicker OTT premieres than previously decided to make up for box office losses, reviving the debate on shrinking window between theatrical and digital release of movies. Ram Charan-starrer Telugu film RRR, for instance, which was to stream 75-100 days after theatrical release, has launched on OTT within two months owing to underwhelming response to the film. Several others are streaming less than a month after their release in theatres.