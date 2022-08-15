Telugu film ‘Bimbisara’ mints ₹40 crore1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Box office revenue is expected to touch a record ₹12,515 crore in 2022, beating the previous high of ₹10, 948 crore in 2019.
Telugu fantasy action film Bimbisara has set the cash registers ringing, having made around Rs.40 crore worldwide at last count. The film has been directed by debutant Mallidi Vasishta, and stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj.