NEW DELHI : Building on the positive response that south Indian films, especially those in Telugu, are garnering from audiences, a romantic comedy titled Crazy Uncles has confirmed theatrical release on 19 August. The film has been directed by E. Satti Babu and stars Sreemukhi and Mano in lead roles.

Even after the first lockdown, south Indian cinema had fast rolled out money-spinners as big films stuck to their release dates in contrast while Bollywood chose to bring out its first mainstream offering, horror comedy Roohi in theatres, only in March, more than four months after reopening permits had been granted.

While Tamil films Master and Sulthan and Telugu offerings such as Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu set the cash registers ringing soon after theatres were permitted to reopen, theatres in the south saw big films such as Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the screens even as the north Indian film industry battles crises caused by delays.

The strong theatre-going audiences and fan culture in the south have aided better recovery for its film industry. With big films maintaining schedules, viewers were able to keep up their consumption habits, according to trade experts far fewer cinemas have shut down in the south as compared with the north.

Not just local offerings, south India had also demonstrated much love for Hollywood films such as Godzilla vs Kong, which made more than 60% of its revenue from the region when released earlier this year.

Even though there's lack of clarity on when the biggest Hindi film territory, Maharashtra, will re-open, producers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom are sticking to their 19 August release date in theatres. A spate of Hollywood films such as The Conjuring 3, The Suicide Squad and others have already released in the meantime, albeit with seating capacities capped at 50% in most states.

