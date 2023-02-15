Telugu film Dasara to see all-India release on 30 March
The action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
New Delhi: Dasara, a Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, will build on the southern film wave as it releases in cinemas on 30 March. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
