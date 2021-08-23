Telugu film ‘Dear Megha’ to arrive in cinemas on 3 September

Even after the first lockdown, south Indian cinema had fast rolled out money-spinners as big films stuck to their release dates in contrast while Bollywood chose to bring out its first mainstream offering, horror comedy Roohi in theatres, only in March, more than four months after reopening permits had been granted. The strong theatre-going audiences and fan culture in the south have aided better recovery for its film industry. With big films maintaining schedules, viewers were able to keep up their consumption habits, according to trade experts Far fewer cinemas have shut down in the south as compared to the north.

