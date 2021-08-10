Telugu film ‘Ghani’ to release in theatres for Diwali

NEW DELHI: Telugu sports drama Ghani directed by Kiran Korrapati starring Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar has confirmed a release in theatres this Diwali. It will clash with Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annaatthe, written and directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures that stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

As cinemas reopen across the country with most states easing restrictions, even Bollywood big-star films, such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and action drama KGF: Chapter 2 may find their way to theatres by the end of the year. SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR has already confirmed a theatrical release for the Dussehra weekend on 13 October.

Large-scale films awaiting release across languages includes titles such as Sooryavanshi, ‘83, Atrangi Re, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Jersey, Lal Singh Chaddha, Satyameva Jayate, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachchan Pandey, Pathan, and Cirkus.

Around 4,000 cinemas resumed operations late last month, with Hollywood flick Mortal Kombat and a number of small Telugu films- Ishq, Thimmarusu, Narasimhapuram, Parigettu Prigettu and Trayam, that have found little draw in the time they have spent in theatres.

While Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom is sticking to its 19 August date for now, the future seems bleak for Bollywood until the state that contributes nearly 30-35% of Hindi box office revenue, comes on board. The Multiplex Association of India had called the decision to keep cinemas closed in Maharashtra hugely disappointing news for the entire film industry. “This comes at a crucial time when the industry has received permission to reopen from all major states, and is trying to recover from the devastating pandemic. Urging (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider and allow cinemas to reopen," it had tweeted last week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.