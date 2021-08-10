Telugu film ‘Ghani’ to release in theatres for Diwali

While Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom is sticking to its 19 August date for now, the future seems bleak for Bollywood until the state that contributes nearly 30-35% of Hindi box office revenue, comes on board. The Multiplex Association of India had called the decision to keep cinemas closed in Maharashtra hugely disappointing news for the entire film industry. “This comes at a crucial time when the industry has received permission to reopen from all major states, and is trying to recover from the devastating pandemic. Urging (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider and allow cinemas to reopen," it had tweeted last week.