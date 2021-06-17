Telugu film ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ to stick to theatrical release

To be sure, the southern film industry, which had held on better to business than Bollywood after cinemas had re-opened and covid cases were on a decline, is now in as dismal a state as the Hindi movie industry. After a few successful films such as Master, Telugu offerings such as Krack, Jathi Ratnalu and Vakeel Saab, Kannada action drama Yuvarathnaa and Malayalam horror mystery The Priest, the southern states have seen theatrical closures, just like in north India. Even states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the government hasn’t ordered closures, theatres have voluntarily downed shutters for lack of new content and to avoid operational expenses.